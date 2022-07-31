A military museum has asked its visitors to stop having sex at the historic site.

This request was made by the military museum after security cameras caught several ‘lusty’ couples in the act.

The Fort Gerhard museum said that they saw “three lovers engaged in trysts” in the span of just one month.

Fort Gerhard museum is a former 19th-century Prussian fortress in the coastal town of ?winouj?cie in Poland.

“Our guests are kindly requested… how can we put it… no ars amandi [the art of love] in the museum, please!” Fort Gerhard museum stated in its social media pages.

It added: “We ask our amorous guests to be understanding – most of the exhibits in our museum are from many years ago and accustomed to entirely different moral norms – conservative, even orthodox and abstemious. Let’s not expose them to discomfort!”

According to the museum’s website, its exhibits ranges from “the times of Frederick the Great to the end of the Cold War”.

Museum director Piotr Piwowarczyk told local newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza: “In less than a month we have already had three recordings of lovers engaged in trysts.”

“Visitors to the fort have various temperaments, some of them very conservative. We don’t want them to be shocked during their visit by stumbling across a couple engaged in lustful antics,” he added.

Notably, sex in public is illegal in Poland inviting detention, a non-custodial sentence or a fine of 1,500 zloty (about £250).