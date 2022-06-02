New Delhi: After President Joe Biden said he would supply Kyiv with new long-range missiles, Russia accused the US of seeking to prolong the war in Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman after the announcement said the US was “intentionally adding fuel to the fire”.

He said, “Such supplies do not contribute to the Ukrainian leadership’s willingness to resume peace negotiations.”

Apart from the missiles, Germany too has promised an air defence system to Ukraine.

The air defence system, IRIS-T system is said to be the most modern system Germany possessed. This would enable Ukraine to defend an entire city against Russian air attacks.

Following these announcements by US and Germany, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that these steps would bring the risk of a “third country” being dragged into the war/conflict that has been going on for months now.

However, the US has said that the missiles are to help Ukrainian troops strike enemy forces more precisely from a long distance but it will not allow Ukraine to use the weapons for targets inside Russia.

The US has stated that Kyiv has given its assurances that this will not happen.

President Biden had claimed that the weapons would strengthen Kyiv’s negotiating position against Russia and make a diplomatic solution more likely.