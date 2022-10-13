BAGHDAD: As many as nine rockets hit the green zone area of Baghdad – the capital of Iraq – as the country’s parliament was about to begin its session on Thursday.

The Iraqi parliament session was about to begin to elect the country’s new president when rockets started to strike the green zone area of Baghdad.

The green zone area in Baghdad – the capital of Iraq – is home to many government buildings and foreign missions.

According to the Iraqi military, civilians and security personnel were injured in the bombings by the Katyusha rockets at the heavily fortified green zone in Baghdad.

The attacks appeared to be an attempt to derail the scheduled session.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has condemned the attack on Twitter, saying: “we categorically reject any attempt to obstruct the democratic process.”

“We support the completion of the constitutional deadlines to end the political crisis,” he said.

Rocket attacks on the green zone have happened regularly in recent years but are normally directed at Western targets by Iran-backed militia groups.

According to Reuters, on Wednesday, at least eight Katyusha rockets were fired at the Khor Mor gas field at Kurdistan region in Iraq.