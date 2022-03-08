Islamabad: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has been given a 24-hour ultimatum to resign and dissolve the assembly by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that after the ultimatum period is over, Imran Khan should be prepared to be ousted through a no-trust motion.

He said that Imran Khan, along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, would be sent packing through all democratic means.

He alleged that Imran Khan has been abusing his political opponents because he (Imran Khan) is scared.

“Pakistan has rejected the economic policies of the government and is protesting against PTIMF (PTI+IMF)”, he added.

Bhutto-Zardari further said that the common man was drowning in a tsunami of inflation.

He also said that the Pakistani Prime Minister begged for loans and now the people of the country are not ready to carry any burden of Khan’s blunders.

“A Satan of Pindi [Sheikh Rashid Ahmed] has said that Imran Khan will not sit at home after his dismissal. He is right as Imran Khan will be behind the bars. He will be held answerable in the foreign funding case”, The News International quoted him.