Washington: In a move to support Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to defend its “sovereignty”, the Pentagon revealed a new arms package worth $300 million on Wednesday.

This comprehensive assistance includes cutting-edge air defence systems and tens of millions of rounds of ammunition. With this addition, the total value of US security aid provided to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022 now stands at an impressive $37.6 billion.

In an official statement, the Defense Department affirmed its commitment to collaborating with allies and partners to equip Ukraine with the necessary capabilities to address immediate battlefield requirements and ensure long-term security.

Also Read: Assam SCERT Scam | 12 journalists, RTI activists under radar: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

This endeavour is part of an unprecedented joint effort led by the United States, NATO, and other allied countries, aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defence capabilities through the provision of weaponry and vital aid.

This latest arms shipment comes at a critical juncture as Ukraine prepares to launch a counter-offensive with the objective of liberating occupied territories in the eastern and southern regions of the country, currently under Russian control.

Also Read: Russia alleges Ukraine attempted to assassinate Vladimir Putin

The $300 million package encompasses a wide array of munitions, including those tailored for Patriot air defence systems, AIM-7 air defence missiles, Avenger air defence systems, and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

Additionally, it includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, 105mm tank ammunition, and Zuni aircraft rockets.

One notable component of the package is the dispatch of more than 30 million rounds of small arms ammunition, further reinforcing Ukraine’s capacity to defend against hostile forces.