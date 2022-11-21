ISTANBUL: Turkey has launched air strikes on Kurdish targets in Iraq and Syria.

The air strikes on Kurdish targets in Iraq and Syria came a week after a bombing in Istanbul – the capital of Turkey.

Turkey has blamed Kurdish militants for the bombing in Istanbul.

The air strikes by Turkey on Kurdish targets in Iraq and Syria have been dubbed as – Operation Claw-Sword.

The air strikes hit the Kurdish bases, which were being used to launch attacks on Turkey.

Following the air strike, a Syrian-Kurdish spokesperson said two villages were hit in the attack.

“Terrorists’ shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, and warehouses were successfully destroyed,” said Turkey’s defence minister Hulusi Akar.

The Turkish defence ministry added that the strikes in Syria and Iraq destroyed 89 targets.