NEW DELHI: Giorgia Meloni has scripted history, as she is all set to become the first ever woman Prime Minister of Italy.

Giorgia Meloni, who heads Brothers of Italy, has led a coalition of right-wing parties to victory in the Italian general elections.

Giorgia Meloni will head Italy’s first far right-led government since the end of World War II.

Notably, the Brothers of Italy party, which is being led by Giorgia Meloni, has neo-fascist roots.

Meloni is believed to be once an admirer of fascist dictator of Italy – Benito Mussolini, who joined hands with German dictator Adolf Hitler during the Second World War and pushed Italy to the path of destruction.

“Italians have entrusted us with a relevant responsibility, and it will be our task to not let them down and to make our best to restore the nation`s dignity and pride,” Meloni said.

“We will aim at unifying and at highlighting what can bring us close, not what divides us,” she added.

In an interview with Reuters, Meloni compared her party to the US Republican Party and Britain’s Conservative Party.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, congratulated Giorgia Meloni for winning the general elections in Italy.

Modi said that he looks forward to work with Meloni to strengthen ties between India and Italy.