Guwahati: As the Ukraine-Russia tension continues, the UN Refugee Agency on Monday that more than 5 lakh people have fled Ukraine in the past week.

The estimate of the figures was posted in a tweet by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

As per UNHCH spokesperson, Shabia Mantoo, 281,000 people have entered Poland while more than 84,500 have entered Hungary.

More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighbouring countries.



More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighbouring countries.

Apart from these, about 36,400 are in Moldova, over 32,500 in Romania and about 30,000 in Slovakia

These numbers are still increasing.

While several have been scattered to unidentified locations.

The people have fled through several means during the invasion.

While several managed to escape the country, many are still left stranded. Some of them are said to be stranded at the border points.

There are reports that many Indian students are stranded at some border points in the Romania-Ukraine border and are not being allowed to enter Romania.

Some videos have also gone viral where a few people claimed to be of Indian origin were seen being beaten by soldiers at the border.

It was however not clear why they were beaten or who they were.