New Delhi: Massive violent protests erupted in several cities in Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was arrested while he was present at the Islamabad High Court for the hearing of a corruption case on Tuesday.

According to local media reports, Angry PTI supporters subsequently stormed the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander’s residence in Lahore.

Supporters of the former PTI chief also put on fire the building of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar and a replica of Pakistan airforce aircraft was also set on fire by supporters of Khan.

At least one person was reported killed in clashes between protesters and the military in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, with another five people wounded there, while about 15 injuries were reported amid similar violence in Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore. Police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrations.

People of Lahore are coming out. This is the time to save your country. #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/5YJL8ohtGu — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Chief Justice at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamer Farooq took strong exception over the arrest taking place at the IHC premises, Dawn reported.

Khan has been arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which the former prime minister and his wife have been accused of receiving “billions of rupees from a real estate firm for legalising a laundered amount of Rs 50 billion”, the newspaper reported.

All the private schools across Pakistan will be shut from tomorrow until further notice in the wake of ongoing protest against the former premier Khan’s arrest from outside Islamabad High Court.