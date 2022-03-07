Over the past thirteen days, Ukraine has been rocked by chaos and violence at an unprecedented scale.

Millions of people have been rendered homeless and thousands others killed in Ukraine following a brutal invasion by Russia.

However, amidst the ongoing chaos and uncertainty, a soldier-couple, donning their military uniforms got married on the battlefield.

The couple – Lesya and Valeriy – are volunteers in the 112th battalion of Kyiv Special Troop Brigade.

The couple reportedly have been together for over twenty years and also have an 18-year-old daughter.

However, the couple due to some reasons could not get married earlier.

In a video that has gone viral in the social media, Lesya and Valeriy are seen surrounded by their fellow soldiers who sang local songs to celebrate the couple’s nuptials near Kyiv.

Amid the bloody horror of war, a couple from Ukraine's territorial defence forces got married, not far from a checkpoint on the outskirts of Kyivhttps://t.co/pm53Szfl0J pic.twitter.com/oOlMTHh4i9 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 6, 2022

Mayor of Kyiv city of Ukraine – Vitali Klitschko also greeted the newly-wed couple at a military check point.

Another Ukrainian couple – Yaryna Arieva and Sviatoslav Fursin – married just hours after Russia launched its invasion on February 28.

Their first day as a married couple was spent collecting rifles and getting ready to defend Ukraine.