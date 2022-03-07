Officials of the Thailand police, on Monday, stated that Australian cricket legend Shane Warne died of “natural causes”.

Thai police said that the autopsy report confirmed that cause of demise of Shane was natural.

“Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural,” a statement from Thailand police said.

The police further informed that the family of Shane Warne has accepted the findings of the autopsy.

Mortal remains of Shane Warne would be transported to Australia at the earliest.

One of the greatest leg-spinners of all time that the game of cricket ever witnessed, Shane Warne passed away on Friday.

He was only 52 years old at the time of his demise.

Shane Warne died at Koh Samui in Thailand, due to a massive heart attack.

Shane Warne had recently complained of “chest pain and sweating” after undergoing a ‘ridiculous’ two-week fluid-only diet before he left for his vacation.

Warne’s stellar international career spanned over 15 years.

He scalped 708 Test wickets — the most by any Australian, and the second-most of all time behind only Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka.