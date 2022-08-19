Guwahati: A nationwide competition has been launched in Japan where young people have been encouraged to take part and drink more alcohol to boost the economy.

Japan had reportedly witnessed a drop in the tax revenues as there was a change in the drinking attitude of young adults in the country and to increase this revenue, the country’s National Tax Agency (NTA) has resorted to competition to encourage drinking.

The NTA has initiated the Sake Viva! The campaign targets people aged 20 to 39. They are expected to submit ideas for reviving the appeal of alcoholic beverages.

The decline in the sale or even people drinking was a result of a change in lifestyle due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The young population were said to be the most influenced by the lifestyle change.

The contest as per reports will be open till September 9 and requests “new items and designs” in addition to strategies to encourage home drinking.

The local website JiJi.com advises competitors to investigate metaverse-based sales strategies.

As per the data shared by the NTA, average annual alcohol consumption in Japan decreased from 100 litres per person in 1995 to 75 litres in 2020.

This has resulted in the downfall in Japan’s finances, which are already in the red by more than 48 trillion yen.