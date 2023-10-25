Where is the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu?

Is the Israeli PM’s son vacationing in the United States?

Is Netanyahu’s son enjoying his life at Miami beach in US?

This is a question many have started to ask as pictures of the Israeli PM’s son started to emerge on social media platforms.

According to reports, Yair – the son of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu – who moved out to Florida in United States earlier this year, has been enjoying in Miami.

A photo of 32-year-old Yair has gone viral on social media, with many claiming that he is enjoying in Miami, even as his father has sent around 4 lakh youths of the country to war with Hamas.

If the claims are true, the Israeli PM’s son is vacationing in the US, even at a time when the country in being pushed towards total war with Hamas by his father.

Notably, thousands of Israeli citizens flew back home soon after the war against Hamas broke out.

The Times spoke to one of the volunteers stationed on Israel’s northern front.

“Yair is enjoying his life at Miami Beach while I’m on the front lines. It’s us who are leaving our work, our families, our kids, to protect our families back home and the country, not the people who are responsible for this situation,” the soldier was quoted as saying.

Another soldier serving on the border with Gaza said, “I’ve flown back from the States where I have a job, a life, my family. There is no way I can stay there and abandon my country, my people, at this critical time. Where is the prime minister’s son? Why isn’t he in Israel?”

“It is the most uniting moment for us as Israelis in our recent history and every single one of us should be here right now, including the prime minister’s son,” he told The Times.