Israeli forces, on Monday (October 23), conducted “limited raids” inside the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory of Gaza.

This development was confirmed both by the Israel Defence Force (IDF) and Hamas.

IDF informed that its soldiers went inside the Gaza Strip to clear the area of terrorists and weapons.

During the “limited raids” by Israeli forces, one IDF soldier was killed.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel carried out raids into Gaza Strip of Palestine overnight to “kill squads of terrorists, who are preparing for the next stage in the war”.

The raids also tried to “get intelligence on the missing and the hostages”, the IDF spokesperson said.

On the other hand, Hamas said that its fighters encountered an infiltrating Israeli armoured unit in southern Gaza.

Hamas leadership said that the infiltration took place east of Khan Younis.

It added that its fighters successfully destroyed some Israeli military equipment before returning to base.

ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES IN SOUTH GAZA

Even as the Israeli authorities have asked the Palestinian people of north Gaza to move south of the region to avoid becoming targets of its bombing campaign, the Israeli air force conducted a massive, intense and destructive bombing campaign in south Gaza.

People sheltering in the El Geneina neighbourhood of Rafah, in southern Gaza Strip, spoke to Al Jazeera about the aerial attack earlier on Monday (October 23) morning.

“We were displaced from Tal al-Hawa to Rafah, at the request of the Israeli army, and this is what happened to us. My son is a 3-month-old martyr,” said the father of a child, who was killed in the Israeli bombing on Monday (October 23).

“We were sleeping, and suddenly there was a bombing,” a child said from Rafah said, adding “we have nothing to do with Hamas”.

Meanwhile, over 400 people have been reported to be killed in Gaza in the past 24 hours.

Palestinian officials in the Hamas-run health ministry said that 436 people have been killed in Gaza since Sunday (October 22) morning – taking the total to more than 5000 since 7 October, BBC reported.

ISRAELI WARPLANES DESTROY ANOTHER MOSQUE

One more mosque was destroyed in the Gaza Strip of Palestine during an Israeli airstrike on Monday (October 23).

The air raid by Israel targeted Al-Noor Al-Mohammedi Mosque in Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza Strip.

Since October 07, a total of 32 mosques have been destroyed by Israel in the airstrikes.