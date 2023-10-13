BEIJING: An Israeli diplomat was stabbed in Beijing – the capital of China – on Friday (October 13).

The Israeli diplomat was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The medical condition, according to reports, is stated to be stable.

The stabbing incident has been confirmed by the foreign ministry of Israel via a statement.

However, the reason behind stabbing of the Israeli diplomat is yet not known.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack thus far.

Notably, this incident comes after Hamas had called for a “day of rage” against Israelis on Friday.

This attack on the Israeli diplomat has further strained relations between Israel and China.

Israel’s envoy to Beijing had expressed “deep disappointment” over China’s lack of condemnation of the recent Hamas attacks.

Meanwhile, the fight between Israeli forces and the Hamas militia around the Gaza periphery continues to rage on.

The Israeli authorities have asked the over one million population in north Gaza to relocate south within 24 hours, as it prepares for a ground invasion.