JERUSALEM: Israel has denied using the internationally-prohibited white phosphorus bombs in its bombing campaign in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Israeli military, on Friday (October 13), said that white phosphorus was not used in its Gaza bombing campaign.

“The current accusation made against the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) regarding the use of white phosphorus in Gaza is unequivocally false,” it said in a statement.

This statement from Israel is a direct denial of a Human Rights Watch report.

Several videos and photos emerged on social media platforms alleging the use of white phosphorus bombs by Israel.

Notably, white phosphorus bomb is an internationally-prohibited weapon.

According to allegations, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) has been dropping this banned weapon in densely populated areas in Gaza Strip and south Lebanon.

The Israeli authorities have claimed that the military is targeting Hamas strongholds in Gaza and Hezbollah bases in south Lebanon.

However, reports have emerged that these illegal white phosphorus bombs that Israel is allegedly using, has been hitting civilian population in Gaza and Lebanon.

Notably, Hamas-governed Gaza Strip is one of the most crowded places in the world.

What Is White Phosphorous?

White phosphorus is a waxy, yellowish-to-clear chemical with a pungent, garlic-like odour.

It is a highly combustible chemical that burns quickly when exposed to air.

This chemical reaction produces intense heat (about 815 degrees Celsius), light, and thick white smoke.

Bombs made out of this chemical, with the aim of inflicting damage on enemy, has been deemed to be illegal and internationally-prohibited.

For a layman to understand, white phosphorus bombs are more like ‘wildfire’ that viewers saw in the all-time hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones.

In 1972, the United Nations general assembly (UNGA) had passed a resolution calling incendiary weapons a “category of arms viewed with horror”.

In 1980, the world agreed to ban use of weapons that cause too much pain or harm to civilians.

Protocol III of this agreement restricts the use of weapons that set things on fire.

Notably, this is not the first time that Israel has been accused of using a banned weapon.

Earlier, Israel, after many denials, had admitted to “using munition containing white phosphorus” during its 2008-09 offensive on Gaza Strip.