The famous “Zombie Angelina Jolie” from Iran has finally revealed her real face, the one she had before plastic surgery.

21-year-old Sahar Tabar revealed her real face on social media after she was released from jail after 14 months.

She was sentenced to jail for a period of 10 years on charges of ‘blasphemy’ and ‘corruption’.

Tabar was released from jail following widespread protests in the country, triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini last month.

Sahar Tabar is believed to have undergone many cosmetic surgeries to look like the spooky version of Angelina Jolie.

Due to her spooky photos, she was called “zombie Angelina Jolie” on social media.

However, Tabar claimed that the infamous images of her as “zombie Angelina Jolie” were a result of make-up and editing on Photoshop.

She said, “What you saw on Instagram was the computer effects I used to create the image.”

Tabar now seems to regret getting those cosmetic surgeries.

“I wanted to be famous since I was a child, it was much easier than becoming an actor. I’m sure I will not even put Instagram on my phone anymore, let alone have a page,” she said.

She added, “My mother was telling me to stop, but I didn’t listen. Sometimes the words of a stranger or a friend can be more important than those of a parent.”