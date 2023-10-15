Iran, according to sources, is mulling to move “strategic weapons” into Syria in a bid to open another war front against Israel.

Iran had warned Israel of far-reaching consequences if it launches a ground attack on Gaza saying that it will intervene if Israel goes ahead with its plan.

Meanwhile, the IDF announced that it is in the final stages of preparations for a ground assault on Gaza – a Palestinian territory – to ‘annihilate’ the Hamas terror network.

The IDF is planning to launch a joint and coordinated attack on Gaza involving air, sea, and ground forces.

Thousands of Palestinians fled the northern Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli ground assault.

This ground strikes on Gaza will follow intensive bombing campaign by the Israeli air force on the region that has killed over 2200 people, including children.

The Israeli action of ‘indiscriminate’ bombing of localities in Gaza, including residential areas – under the “guise of targeting Hamas strongholds” – has drawn heavy criticism.

Furthermore, the Gaza Strip of Palestine is under “complete siege” with Israeli military surrounding the region and authorities stopping supply of food and water to the region’s people.

This move of the Israeli authorities has sparked fears that an already dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip of Palestine will further deteriorate.

UN CONCERNED

United Nations (UN) secretary general Antonio Guterres also reiterated that food and water supply to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip region must be restored at the earliest.

“Crucial life-saving supplies – including fuel, food and water – must be allowed into Gaza. We need rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access now,” UN secretary general Antonio Guterres had said.

A major humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the Gaza Strip region of Palestine, with the Israeli authorities stopping basic human needs like food and water for the common civilian population in Gaza.

With Gaza being under “complete seige” by Israeli forces, the decision of Israel to stop food and water supply, even for the common civilian population of the region, have started to adversely impact around 2.3 million people, including children.

‘ISRAEL BOMBING SOUTHERN GAZA’

In a major development, Israel “launched airstrikes on southern Gaza”, where it asked the population of the region’s north to head towards for safety.

According to sources, Israeli warplanes dropped bombs on southern Gaza, moments before the deadline that Israel set for Palestinians in northern Gaza to evacuate to southern Gaza ended.

Chaos gripped al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital at Deir al-Balah in central Gaza after it took in numbers of persons, including children, who were injured in an Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza.

Besides injuries, a number of people, including children and infants, were also killed in the southern Gaza bombing by Israel, sources claimed.

US SUPPORT TO ISRAEL

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart reiterating the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security.

However, the US defence secretary, in his conversation with his Israeli counterpart, highlighted the importance of abiding by the laws of war.

Notably, Israel has been accused by many of committing war crimes by launching ‘indiscriminate’ air strikes on Gaza Strip and stopping food and water supply to the people of the region.

On the other hand, the United States has deployed a second aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea, aiming to deter hostilities against it ally Israel.