Hong Kong: International flights from nine countries to Hong Kong will be resumed.

The banned international flights include flights from India as well.

As per reports, the flights will be resumed from April.

The flights were banned after the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 emerged in January.

The ban was initially put on flights from eight countries including the United States, Britain, France and India. The ninth country, Nepal was added later in February.

The authorities said that from April 1, Hong Kong will remove the ban on flights.

The authorities said, “The epidemic situations in those countries are not worse than Hong Kong’s, and most arrivals did not have serious symptoms. To extend the circuit-breaker will add to concerns and anxieties of Hong Kong residents stranded there.”