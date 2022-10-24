LONDON: Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has been announced as the next Prime Minister of United Kingdom.

Rishi Sunak is set to be UK’s first British Asian prime minister, as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from Conservative Party leadership race.

He is the first British-Asian PM and first Hindu Prime Minister of United Kingdom.

At the age of 42, Rishi Sunak is also the youngest Prime Minister in modern times.

He will be the first Asian to reside at the historic 10 Downing Street.

Rishi Sunak now will be the third British prime minister in under three months.

His predecessor, Liz Truss, lasted for barely 44 days before being forced to resign.

Rishi Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy.

(This is a breaking story)