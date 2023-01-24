NEW DELHI: India has invited the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries in Goa.

The SCO foreign ministers’ meeting will take place in Goa on May 4-5.

Foreign ministers of all SCO countries, including Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and foreign minister of China Qin Gang.

Furthermore, India has invited chief justice of Pakistan – Umar Atta Bandial meeting of Chief Justices of the SCO scheduled to be held in March.

Pakistan hasn’t yet responded to the Indian invite, according to sources.

India took over the chairmanship of the 9-member mega grouping in September of last year and will be holding key ministerial meetings and the summit this year.

India currently holds the presidency of the SCO which comprises Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Iran and Central Asian States.

As president of the SCO, New Delhi is set to host a series of events, including a conference of the chief justices of member states, meeting of the foreign ministers and a summit in 2023.