Guwahati: The “world’s loneliest home” has been put up for sale at 339,000 Dollars.

The loneliest home is a tiny house located on Duck Ledges Island.

It is nestled between the Acadia National Park and the Canadian border, near the coast of Maine in the United States.

The house was built in 2009 on a plot of 1.5 acres of land and is just 540 square feet.

The house has just one bedroom and a small kitchen. To maximize the space inside the house, the bathroom is built outside.

However, the loneliest home may be isolated from the human population the ledges surrounding the island are loaded with seals for constant entertainment.

“As it has no trees, it offers views of nature that you can’t find anywhere else,” a property service which has listed the property said.

Although the price seems to be quite high, the house comes with an incredible ocean view, with no worry about the traffic noises or neighbours bothering.

The listing added, “Why choose between island time or alone time when you can have both? ! This Maine cottage comes with its own island where seals are your only neighbors.”

The house is well-built and merely a few meters away from the beach and the view is full of nature one can’t find anywhere.

The island on which it has been built is just a mile away from the mainland, according to the crow distance, and has “good anchorage and landing points at any tide”.