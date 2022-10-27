BERLIN: Demand for legalising cannabis has been there for decades now and now Germany is on its way to finally doing it.

On Wednesday, Garmany set the plan out for legalising cannabis and once it is officially legalised, it will be the first European country to do so.

As per reports, the plan for legalised cannabis will aim to regulate the controlled distribution and consumption of cannabis for recreational purposes among adults.

Also Read: Assam: Three Swedish nationals detained in Dibrugarh’s Namrup

The legal limit for acquiring and possessing recreational cannabis would be 20 to 30 grams.

This will only be for recreational use.

Also Read: Cyclone Sitrang: Nearly 1100 people affected in Assam

Some reports also state that the move would also be done with an introduction of a special consumption tax, and develop cannabis-related education and abuse prevention programmes.

Once the law is passed, Germany would gain annual tax revenues and cost savings of about 4.7 billion euros ($4.7 billion) and create 27,000 new jobs, a survey found last year.