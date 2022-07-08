Former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe, on Friday morning, was shot in the chest during a campaign rally in Nara region of the country.

Former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe is showing “no vital signs” after being shot at from behind.

Meanwhile, Japanese security agencies have taken into custody one person, who is believed to be the shooter.

A gun has also been reportedly seized from the arrested person.

“Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am in Nara. One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown,” Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno informed.

Shinzo Abe was campaigning at Nara region in Japan for elections to the Japanese parliament’s upper house and was giving a speech when people heard a gunshot.

The former Japanese prime minister was immediately admitted to a hospital.

After being shot at, Shinzo Abe was believed to have suffered from a cardiac arrest.