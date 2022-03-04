New Delhi: The entire staff of a Russian television channel resigned live on-air after declaring “no to war” in the final telecast.

The staff of TV Rain (Dozhd) took the decision after Russian authorities suspended its operations over its coverage of the Ukraine war.

Natalia Sindeyeva, one of the channel’s founders, said “No to war” in its last telecast as the employees staged a walkout from the studio.

The channel later said in a statement that it has suspended the operation “indefinitely”.

Writer Daniel Abrahams shared the video of mass resignation on LinkedIn.

After the dramatic exit of the staff, the channel played the ‘Swan Lake’ ballet video, which was shown on state-run TV channels in Russia when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) radio station, one of Russia’s last remaining liberal media outlets, has also been dissolved by its board after coming under pressure over its coverage of the war in Ukraine, its editor said on Thursday.

The station, one of the leading news and current affairs channels in Russia, had been taken off the air on Tuesday though it appeared still to be broadcasting on YouTube after the board’s decision was announced.