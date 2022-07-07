New Delhi: Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has reportedly become the father of nine children recently.

As per reports, Musk and Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his Neuralink, had twins in November 2021.

The reports say that Musk along with 36-year-old Zilis filed a petition to change the name of the twins to “have their father’s last name” and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.

Court documents were also cited in the report.

The petition was approved by a Texas judge, the report added.

There have been further reports that Zilis was one of the people Musk could tap to run Twitter Inc after his $44 billion deal acquisition. However, the report did not cite any source regarding this.

As per her LinkedIn profile, she is the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, which is co-founded and chaired by 51-year-old Musk.

The twins have reportedly taken the count of Musk’s children to nine.

Musk shares two children with Canadian singer Grimes, and the other five kids with his ex-wife Canadian author Justine Wilson.