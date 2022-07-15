New York: Donald Trump’s first wife and businesswoman, Ivana Trump passed away at the age of 73 at her New York City home on Thursday.

Donald Trump announced this on Thursday morning but did not provide the cause of death.

Donald Trump while announcing this said, “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”

He added that Ivana’s pride and joy were the three children they had. “She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!” he added in the post.

As per her bio, Ivana Trump was a model who grew up under communist rule in former Czechoslovakia. She married Donald Trump who was then a budding real estate developer back in 1977.