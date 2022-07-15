Guwahati: A suspected United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) linkman was arrested by a team of Assam Police from Bengaluru in Karnataka.

As per sources and reports, the arrested person has been claimed to be a close aide of a ULFA-I cadre who was recently killed in an encounter in Tinsukia’s Kakopathar last Friday.

The arrested person has been identified as Ranjit Gogoi. As per police sources, the person is a resident of Sadiya town in Assam.

He was arrested from Bengaluru in Karnataka based on specific inputs present with the police.

Also Read: Assam: Golaghat court allows student arrested for writing ‘pro-ULFA poem’ to appear in exam

The police informed that the accused has been arrested based on a case registered t the Bordumsa Police Station,

He was allegedly involved in suspicious and illegal cash transactions with another person linked with the ULFA-I and a cadre named Gyan Asom who was killed last Friday.

Also Read: Assam: Encounter between ULFA (I)-Assam Police at Pengeri

The other person arrested in the case was identified as Arun Gohain. He has been claimed to be a ULFA-I linkman as well.

Gogoi is accused of transferring/depositing Rs 30,000 into Arun’s account which was later withdrawn and handed over to Gyan Asom.

The police are now investigating the entire case to figure out what and how these two are involved with the banned militant organisation.