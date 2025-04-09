Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse kills 79, injures over 150

Guwahati: A devastating roof collapse at the popular Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic’s capital, Santo Domingo, has left at least 79 people dead and more than 150 injured, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday during a concert by renowned merengue singer Rubby Pérez.

Among the victims were prominent figures including Nelsy Cruz, governor of Monte Cristi province and sister of MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz, and former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel, 51, who died en route to the hospital after being pulled from the debris.

Hundreds were inside the nightclub at the time of the collapse. Eyewitness video showed the crowd enjoying the music moments before part of the roof gave way. In one clip shared on social media, a man is seen pointing to the ceiling seconds before the collapse, followed by chaos, screams, and darkness.

Emergency Operations Centre (COE) director Juan Manuel Méndez confirmed that more than 400 rescuers are currently working at the scene to locate survivors, expressing hope that many still trapped beneath the rubble may be alive.

Rubby Pérez, the star performer of the evening, was reportedly among those trapped. His daughter confirmed he was caught under the debris, and one of his band members described the moment of the collapse, saying, “I thought it was an earthquake,” as the venue was packed when the disaster struck around 1 a.m.

Jet Set is a well-known venue in Santo Domingo, famous for hosting dance music events on Monday nights, often attended by celebrities, athletes, and political figures.

President Luis Abinader has offered his condolences to the families of the victims, calling the incident a national tragedy. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities fear the death toll could rise further as the search continues.