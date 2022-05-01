Colombo: As the economic crisis continues in Sri Lanka, the island nation has increased the prices of medication.

This is the second such rise in six weeks.

As per reports, the country has increased the prices by a 40 per cent mark which includes even the most common medicines.

With the supply and prices being hit, the citizens are now being forced to either take short courses or search for supplies from overseas.

While increasing the rates, the government claimed that it had no choice.

Sri Lankan authorities have also claimed that the price hike on medicine was not something that the government had done willingly.

The government further claimed that since the rupee was being devalued due to the crisis, the import of most of the medicine would have resulted in a short supply if the prices were not increased.

Some even worry that now people might be forced to buy less prescribed medicines due to the increase in price and shortage in supplies.