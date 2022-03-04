NEW DELHI: Australia’s legendary cricketer and one of the greatest leg-spinners of all time, Shane Warne passed away on Friday (Indian time). He was 52.

Warne died at Koh Samui in Thailand, due to a massive heart attack, said a statement released by his management.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course,” it added.

The news is the second devastating blow for Australian cricket within 24 hours with fellow great, Rod Marsh, also dying on Thursday having suffered a major heart attack last week.

Affectionately known as ‘Warnie’ and adored by millions across the globe, Warne is considered by many as the greatest bowler to ever play the game.

His stellar international career spanned across 15 years and saw him take 708 Test wickets — the most ever for an Australian, and the second-most of all time behind only Muttiah Muralitharan.