Kyiv: At least two people have been confirmed killed in a Russian bombing of a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka.

Apart from the two confirmed deaths, 60 others who are still under the debris are feared dead.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region stated this on Sunday.

The governor informed that Russia dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering.

So far the authorities have rescued thirty people from the side.

Of the rescued, seven were injured.

“Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings”, the governor said.

Almost the entire village was hiding in the basement of the school.

“The basement of the school was the only place of salvation, but the Russians took this chance from people,” he said.