New Delhi: At least 40 people, believed to be migrants, were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on Monday in San Antonio in Texas, said a law enforcement official.

San Antonio’s KSAT television reported that 42 people dead inside the truck, citing unidentified San Antonio police sources.

The truck was found next to railroad tracks in a remote area on the city’s southern outskirts, KSAT reported.

Over a dozen people have also been taken to hospital in varying conditions, BBC reported.

Images posted to social media showed a significant number of emergency responders surrounding the large truck.

San Antonio police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Photos posted to Twitter by a KSAT reporter showed police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a large truck.

According to KSAT TV channel, the vehicle was discovered next to rail tracks on San Antonio’s Southwest Side.

According to the New York Times, San Antonio Police Department officers were searching for the vehicle’s driver who was missing from the scene.

San Antonio, which is in Texas, is around 250km (150 miles) from the US-Mexican border.

Temperatures in San Antonio, which is about 160 miles (250 km) from the Mexican border, swelled to a high of 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.4 degrees Celsius) on Monday with high humidity.