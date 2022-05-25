Uvalde: At least 19 children, as well as two adults, were killed by a teenage gunman at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

Earlier, the death counts were reported to be 18 children but a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson later told CNN that 19 school children and two adults were killed. The death count did not include the shooter who died after being shot by police in retaliatory action.

Following this, US President Joe Biden urged “Americans to stand up to the politically powerful US gun lobby”.

He blamed the gun lobby for blocking the enactment of tougher “common-sense” firearms safety laws.

The deceased suspect of the killing, Salvador Ramos

The President further ordered flags flown at half-staff daily until sunset on Saturday in observance of the tragedy.

Apart from the deaths, at least four persons were severely injured in the incident including a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl.

These two have been said to be in critical condition.

Along with these, 15 other students are under medical observation.

The police identified the suspect as Salvador Ramos. He was killed by police officers during a gunfight. Two officers were also shot but their injuries were not serious.

It was further reported that the shooter had shot his grandmother earlier in the day.

He after killing his grandmother reached the Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas and launched a rampage.

However, the motive behind the entire incident is not yet made clear.