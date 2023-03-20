Krishangee Gauree became the first Indian to win the title of “Miss Queen of the World” as the first runner-up in the “Queen of the World” beauty pageant.

She is the first from Assam to win a major international title in the category.

She pursued her Master’s in Science and Business Analytics and has been working with GlobalFoundries in the Corporate Strategy Team.

Krishangee mesmerized the judges with her beauty, intelligence and elegance that made her win the beauty pageant.

The first runner-up aims to bring more financial awareness in the world as she believes that it can bring real-life skills which can help people to enhance their life and take investment decisions providing everyone the liberty to follow their dreams

Expressing her excitement and delight on such a prestigious platform, Krishangee said, “It’s like a dream come true. I still can’t believe that I have been crowned the ‘Miss Queen of the World’ title. I can’t express in words how much delighted and thrilled I am to win such a prestigious title. I thank my mom and Dad, mentors, and each and every one who has always supported and stood by me.”

Queen of the World Pageants celebrates glamour, beauty and confidence providing every contestant with the best experience for her personal growth. Moreover, the contestants of the beauty pageant had to undergo a rigorous selection process of multiple rounds over a period of six months, focusing on certain key attributes such as leadership skills, public speaking, walking, and poise.