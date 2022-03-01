NEW DELHI: After Facebook and Instagram, Google-owned YouTube on Tuesday blocked Russian news outlets RT (formerly Russia Today) and Sputnik across Europe in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.



The Alphabet-owned company confirmed the news on Twitter.



“Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately. It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action,” it said.



Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission, said the block would ban “the Kremlin’s media machine.



“The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war. We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe,” she said.



Earlier, Meta (formerly Facebook) blocked Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik across the European Union.



RT and Sputnik pages aren’t visible in the EU on Facebook and Instagram anymore.



“We have received requests from a number of Governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state-controlled media,” Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, said on Twitter.



“Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time,” he posted late on Monday.



The social network has also blocked Russian state media from advertising on the platform.



Meta earlier blocked access to several Russian state-controlled accounts in Ukraine. The social network said it was also reviewing other governments’ requests to restrict access to these accounts in their countries.

