QUETTA: At least 52 people have been killed and over 100 others were injured in a suicide bomb blast at a religious gathering in Balochistan province of Pakistan on Friday (September 29).

The explosion took place near a mosque at Mastung district of Balochistan in Pakistan.

The bomb blast took place at a time when people in large numbers gathered to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed.

According to reports, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) ranked officer is also among those killed in the bomb blast.

“The bomber detonated himself near the vehicle of DSP Nawaz Gashkori,” Reuters quoted a senior police officer.

The suicide bomb blast occurred during an Eid Miladun Nabi rally. This is the second major blast in the district in September.