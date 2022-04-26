Guwahati: The 3rd Asian Elephant Range States Meeting (AsERSM) will be held in Nepal from April 27.

The sole purpose of the meeting is to secure the future of Asian elephants.

Delegates from all 13 Asian Elephant Range States are going to be a part of the meeting.

Also Read: Assam: Man convicted of rape, sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment in Bongaigaon

The main objective of the AsERSM is to identify the priorities and challenges at a country and range-wide level and to determine how they might best be addressed.

To secure the future of the Asian #elephant, Government representatives from the 13 Asian elephant range countries are joining the 3rd Asian Elephant Range States Meeting in #Nepal from April 27-29.#AsianElephants #AsianElephantConservation #AsERSM2022 pic.twitter.com/3Wi7powvbx — IUCN SSC Asian Elephant Specialist Group (@IUCN_AsESG) April 26, 2022

Every few years a select group of Asian elephant specialists, researchers, and conservationists convene to discuss priorities and goals to protect this endangered species.

Also Read: No alliance with AIUDF, says Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah

Known as the Asian Elephant Specialist Group (AsESG), they are an advisory group of volunteer members that functions under the Species Survival Commission (SSC) of the World Conservation Union (IUCN).