Over 2000 people are feared dead and around 6000 others are missing after Mediterranean Storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya.

Storm Daniel that hit Libya wreaked havoc in multiple coastal towns in the east of Libya, mostly in Derna city.

The flooding triggered by the storm also resulted in collapse of at least two dams in the region that swept away entire neighbourhoods into the sea.

“As a consequence, three bridges were destroyed. The flowing water carried away entire neighborhoods, eventually depositing them into the sea,” Ahmed Mismari, spokesperson for the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) was quoted as saying by the CNN.

The head of Libya’s Emergency and Ambulance authority, Osama Aly, told CNN that after the dam collapse “all of the water headed to an area near Derna, which is a mountainous coastal area.”

Benghazi-based Red Crescent aid group on Monday said that death toll in Derna city of Libya was at 150, but was expected to rise.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Osama Hamad of the east Libyan government declared Derna a disaster zone.

He said that 2000 were feared dead in Derna and thousands of others were believed missing.