New Delhi: At least 10 Egyptian men were sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment by a Saudi judge on Monday for having tried to organise a remembrance event for the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

As per reports, the men are from Egypt’s Nubian minority group.

They were found guilty of trying to establish a “terrorist group”, a report stated.

It may be mentioned that they were arrested in October 2019 while trying to organise the remembrance event.

However, they were released without charge in December 2020 but were again arrested in July.

Following this, on Monday, a report stated that the men were sent to 18 years of imprisonment by a court in Saudi.