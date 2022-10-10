GUWAHATI: A twenty-year-old student, studying at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati in Assam has died by alleged suicide.

The deceased student hails from Andhra Pradesh.

He was found hanging in his hostel room at IIT-Guwahati campus in Assam.

The deceased student has been identified as Gudla Mahesh Sai Raj.

He was a fifth-semester BTech student of computer science and engineering.

Police, on Monday, said that Gudla Mahesh Sai Raj allegedly died by suicide due to “mental pressure”.

However, investigations are underway to ascertain the exact reason of the death.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, informed police.

Later, the body of the deceased student will be handed over to the family.

“We will cooperate with the police investigation and will also commission an internal investigation on this matter”, IIT-Guwahati in Assam stated in a statement.