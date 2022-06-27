Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, June 27, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (June 27) Wordle 373 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

Also read : Free Fire Max : Top 5 tips for maintaining 3+ K/D ratio

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 373 Hints And Answer Today, June 27 :

Also read : Mahindra Scorpio-N finally to be launched on June 27, check details

The word has 2 vowels

One letter is repeating

It’s an adjective, and also used as a prefix

The vowels are ‘E’ and ‘O’

The word starts with with ‘R’

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 27 June 2022 :

The Wordle Word 373 answer for 27 June 2022 is “RETRO“. This word of the day was quite tricky as it is uncommon.

Also read : Garena Free Fire Max June 27 Redeem Codes : Redeem free bundles, emotes, and pets