Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, October 25, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

Also read : Parenting tips to solve children’s fights

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (October 24) Wordle 492 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Also read : Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 25, 2022 : Grab these free FF Max diamonds, skins and more

Wordle Word 493 Hints And Answer Today, October 25 :

F is today’s word. Answer 2 is a vowel. Tuesday’s problem has one vowel. First guess the word’s double letter. Tuesday’s word ends in Y.

Also read : Tata Tiago EV might be the cheapest EV in India

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 25 October 2022 :

Wordle 493 answer today, on Tuesday 25 October 2022, is FOGGY

Also read : Diwali 2022: Five bubbly beer cocktails that you can try to make your celebration unique