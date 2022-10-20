Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, October 20, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

Also read : Parenting tips to solve children’s fights

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (October 20) Wordle 488 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Also read :

Wordle Word 488 Hints And Answer Today, October 20 :

Today’s Wordle starts with the letter ‘D’.

Wordle 488 answer ends with the letter ‘M’.

There is no repeated letter in today’s Wordle puzzle.

There are two vowels ‘E’ and ‘I’ in Wordle 488 answer.

The answer of the day is related to a type of thick material of cloth that is blue in colour.

Also read : Tata Tiago EV might be the cheapest EV in India

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 20 October 2022 :

Wordle 488 answer today, on Wednesday 20 October 2022, is DENIM

Also read : Lesser known interesting facts of King Charles III