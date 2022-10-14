Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, October 14, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

Also read : Parenting tips to solve children’s fights

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (October 14) Wordle 482 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 14 2022 : Celebrate Booyah Day, Get Free Bundles, Skins, And Many More

Wordle Word 482 Hints And Answer Today, October 14 :

The word of the day begins with the letter F.

The second letter in the answer for today is L.

One vowel is used twice in the word of the day.

The solution for Friday ends with the letter R.

Also read : Tata Tiago EV might be the cheapest EV in India

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 14 October 2022 :

Wordle 482 answer today, on Friday 13 October 2022, is FLOOR.

Also read : Lesser known interesting facts of King Charles III