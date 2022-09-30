Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, September 30, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (September 30) Wordle 468 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 468 Hints And Answer Today, September 30 :

Hint 1: The word of the day on Friday begins with the letter S.

Hint 2: The answer for today ends with the letter N.

Hint 3: The word of the day today has only one vowel and the letter is O.

Hint 4: The vowel is situated right at the centre of the word.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 30 September 2022 :

Wordle 468 answer today, on Wednesday September 30 2022, is SCORN

