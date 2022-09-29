Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, September 29, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

Also read : Parenting tips to solve children’s fights

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (September 29) Wordle 467 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Also Read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 28 2022 : Get Free Bundles, Skins, And Many More

Wordle Word 467 Hints And Answer Today, September 29 :

The word of the day for Thursday starts with the alphabet S.

The wordle 467 solution for the day ends with C.

There is one vowel in the wordle 467 word of the day

All the words in the solution for today are different from each other so be careful

Bonus hint: The word of the day means burn or sear.

Also read : Tata Tiago EV might be the cheapest EV in India

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 29 September 2022 :

Also read : BGMI Redeem Code Today 28 September 2022 : Claim Now!

Wordle 467 answer today, on Wednesday September 29 2022, is SCALD

Also read : Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 seen on roads