Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, September 12, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (September 12) Wordle 450 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 449 Hints And Answer Today, September 12 :

The word for today begins with the alphabet B.

The word of the day has two vowels and one vowel is repeated twice.

The word is a alcohol, especially hard liquor.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 12 September 2022 :

Wordle 450 answer today, on Sunday September 12 2022, is BOOZE

