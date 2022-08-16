Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, August 16, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (August 16) Wordle 423 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 423 Hints And Answer Today, August 16 :

There are no repeating letters.

There are two vowels to be found – which don’t start of end the word.

Out of the remaining letters, one is common, the other two uncommon.

As for a definition of the word, it’s something you can eat.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 16 August 2022 :

Wordle 423 answer today, on Tuesday, 16 August 2022, is GRUEL

