Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, August 13, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (August 13) Wordle 420 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 420 Hints And Answer Today, August 13 :

The word of the day starts with the letter ‘H’.

The word of the day ends with the letter ‘Y’.

The word of the day has no repetitive letter.

The solution of the day has one vowel.

Bonus Hint: The word of the day is an adjective used to describe men.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 13 August 2022 :

Wordle 420 answer today, on Saturday, 13 August 2022, is HUNKY

